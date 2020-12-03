Morgan Stanley Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $132.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,097 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

