MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $285,613.46 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $285,613.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,794.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $888.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after acquiring an additional 279,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 84,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MYR Group by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,584,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MYRG shares. Sidoti started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

