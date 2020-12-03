Natixis Acquires Shares of 15,300 frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Natixis bought a new position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in frontdoor by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in frontdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $23,645,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 262.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 139.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,244,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725,564 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

