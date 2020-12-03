Natixis Buys 15,520 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Natixis grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 128.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in News were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 3,154.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 59.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of News by 445.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 306,589 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of News by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of News by 1,359.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of News stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

