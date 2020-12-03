Natixis Buys Shares of 9,500 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Natixis bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $2,306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 376.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 107,717 shares during the period.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

