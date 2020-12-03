Natixis Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Natixis lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,824 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 405.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 175.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $336.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.50.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

