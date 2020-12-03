Natixis Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Mirova boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 5,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 138.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 216.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 77.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $372.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $325.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. 140166 increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.91.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

