Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,426,000 after purchasing an additional 948,873 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,905,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,548 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,056,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,176,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,290,000 after acquiring an additional 374,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,613,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,166,000 after acquiring an additional 907,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.