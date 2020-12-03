Natixis Has $479,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Natixis reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after acquiring an additional 91,436 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,588 shares of company stock valued at $14,573,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

