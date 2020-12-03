Natixis Invests $399,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $111.58 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

