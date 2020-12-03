Natixis Invests $473,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Natixis bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova raised its stake in CBRE Group by 824.7% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 489.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,835 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

