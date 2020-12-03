Natixis Invests $473,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

