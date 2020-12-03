Natixis Makes New $394,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Natixis purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Corteva by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.