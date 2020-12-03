Natixis Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Natixis bought a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $207.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 1.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $214.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.91.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

In related news, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $715,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,411.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,297 shares of company stock worth $13,143,975 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

