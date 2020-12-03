Natixis Purchases New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1,989.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

NYSE MOS opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

