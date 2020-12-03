Natixis Purchases New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Mosaic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 190,267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Mosaic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

