Natixis Purchases New Shares in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1,410.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Eaton Vance Corp. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

