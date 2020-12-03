Natixis Purchases New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

Shares of NTRS opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

