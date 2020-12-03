Natixis Purchases Shares of 4,278 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

