Natixis Sells 1,260 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 105,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $69.73 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

