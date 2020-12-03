Natixis Sells 1,291 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Natixis lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,588 shares of company stock worth $14,573,959 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

