Natixis Sells 331,683 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331,683 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.54.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

