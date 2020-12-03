Natixis Sells 4,338 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Natixis lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.91.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $372.60 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.28 and a 200 day moving average of $326.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

