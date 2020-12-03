Natixis Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 66.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,350 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 23.0% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Corteva by 218.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 120.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

