Natixis Takes Position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

NYSE:EV opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.