Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NTZ stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.45. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

