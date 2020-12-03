NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on January 27th

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

NetApp has increased its dividend by 137.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NTAP opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

