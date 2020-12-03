NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.85.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 539.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.