NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.85.

NetApp stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in NetApp by 539.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

