Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903,731 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

