New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 175.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 109.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

