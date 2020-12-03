New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NEWR opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $1,983,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,846 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 21.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,887,000 after acquiring an additional 809,999 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 23.2% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $30,790,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New Relic by 78.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 366,380 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

