NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get NewAge alerts:

Shares of NewAge stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NewAge has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $326.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that NewAge will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NewAge by 885.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NewAge by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.