NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.75 to $77.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. The company has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,496 shares of company stock worth $27,785,137. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.