NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.51

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.51 and last traded at $135.96, with a volume of 14799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $212.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,276 shares of company stock worth $97,051,637 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

