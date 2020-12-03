Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NBLX opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 3.59. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.