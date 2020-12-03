Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NBLX opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 3.59. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71.
Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
