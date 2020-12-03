Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OSB. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Norbord from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSB opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 324.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norbord has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norbord will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Norbord by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 3.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.