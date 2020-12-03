Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $237.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.96.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $239.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $247.98. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.57.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

