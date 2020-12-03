North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NYSE NOA opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in North American Construction Group by 110.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 271,588 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,469,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 296,736 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: Operating Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.