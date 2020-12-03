Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $609.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 383,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,125 shares of company stock valued at $109,144. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at $2,368,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 87.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 223.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 136,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 405.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

