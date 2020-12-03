Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Novan by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

