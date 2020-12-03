Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. Novus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($3.87). On average, equities research analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp bought 92,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,497.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVUS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Novus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,960 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Read More: What is a short straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.