Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cfra lowered Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,120 shares of company stock worth $14,571,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.