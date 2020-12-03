O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 272 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $146.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

