Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

NYSE OMP opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.64%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,702 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

