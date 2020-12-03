OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCFC. Raymond James lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

