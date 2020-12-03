OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.13% of OGE Energy worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,178,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 493,191 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 208.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 327,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 221,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $101,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,697.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

