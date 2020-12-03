Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $230.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $12,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,479 shares of company stock worth $79,180,467. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.