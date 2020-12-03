One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OLP. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $383.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 33.46%. Equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 88.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 55.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

