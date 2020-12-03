ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,826,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 829,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $48,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 69,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,532,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 184,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 180,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.